Who is Steven Skalman and why is he running for Litchfield School Board? Those are great questions.
Some might say I’m a city boy that found his way to the farm. I was born and raised in St. Louis Park. For college, I moved north to Grand Forks, North Dakota, and graduated from the University of North Dakota with an aviation major.
After college, I met and married an amazing Litchfield native, Britta Anderson. You may know her from helping grandpa Boyd Anderson at Boyd’s for Boys and Girls and mom Colleen at Uptown Kids.
Before moving to Litchfield, Britta and I worked for a Christian ministry and our family grew with the addition of our three boys.
In 2016, I joined my father-in-law, Scott Anderson, to work on his organic crop farm on the south side of Litchfield. Britta and I wanted to be closer to our families, so we took a leap of faith to see if I could cut it as a farmer.
It has been a great decision for us. I love the Litchfield community and 4 1/2 years into the experience I don’t dream of going anyplace else.
I value community involvement and think the school board would be a great fit for me. I enjoy working with a team and solving problems. During my years of ministry I led a team that sought to build faith-based movements on college campuses. As a farmer, there are unique problems to solve each day. Both recent work experiences will make me a great addition to the board.
Curiosity, collaboration and clarity are a few more values I’ll bring to the school board. You can learn more about them and me at www.vote4skalman.com.
Steven Skalman,
Litchfield School Board candidate