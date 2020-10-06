Darlene Kotelnicki is one of the most passionate supporters of the city of Litchfield I have met and worked with. She along with other Litchfield area citizens played a critical role in saving our historic Litchfield Opera House from demolition to the gem it is today and getting better.
Darlene has helped preserve the historic downtown that makes Litchfield unique while at the same time being business friendly. Critical growth issues such as affordable housing and access to daycare are always on Darlene's radar, along with being available, listening and being responsive to constituent needs. She is very careful in regards to spending taxpayer funds, especially with the challenges we as a community have faced with the pandemic and the associated restrictions.
One thing I have always appreciated Darlene is that she is a straight shooter and you know where you stand with her. During council meetings she is not afraid to ask questions and express concerns while pursuing due diligence in a civil manner. We need that since everyone complements each other on our City Council, which we are fortunate to have.
Miranda Gohn,
Litchfield