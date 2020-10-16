My name is Anna Kolden and my dad, Greg Gilbertson, is running for Meeker County Commissioner in District 2. If I could use two words to describe my dad, it would be “hardworking” and “selfless."
I can remember growing up, the countless times he was there for me. Whether I needed help changing a flat tire on my car or needing a sounding board for guidance and support, he was always there for me.
Throughout the years he has served on the Fire Department, City Council, and Planning Commission. He has proven to be an effective member and leader within these organizations because he’s willing to work hard and listens to people and their opinions.
My dad has always been there for his family, community, and friends. If you want a hardworking and selfless person as your next District 2 County Commissioner, please vote for Greg Gilbertson.
Anna Kolden, Prior Lake