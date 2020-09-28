Unfortunately, I do not live in Commissioner District 3 in Meeker County, but if I did, without question, my vote would be for Paul Johnson. I first met him in 1998 when I was a city carrier in Hutchinson. He later promoted me to Supervisor, Customer Service, and then worked with me to become a Postmaster, which I did in August 2004 here in Litchfield.
Paul treated people with dignity and respect. When he introduced us to someone it was never "this is my employee." Instead he wold say "we work together at the Post Office." He always looked for a way to make something work within the regulations, whether it was an employee or a customer.
The employees always knew if Paul said he was going to do something it would get done. Paul was always thinking outside the box for new ideas and new ways to accomplish things. In 2001, the employees nominated him for Boss of the year and he was awarded that distinction at the Hutchinson Chamber banquet. It was my privilege to work with Paul and learn from him.
The Third District has an opportunity to elect someone with the time, energy and skills to do the job. A vote for Paul Johnson, District 3 Meeker County Commissioner, would be the right vote!
Steven Hendrickson,
Retired Litchfield postmaster and Meeker County resident