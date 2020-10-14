Mayor candidate Morgan Baum claims that we must live within our means, however, she continually asks for more funding form the city. Spending on public art is not conservative and it takes hard-earned dollars out of our families' budgets. Taxpayers should not be paying $10,000 for statues by the library and $4,000 for the statue by the Burch stadium. It has been estimated that Hutchinson has spent over $250,000 for both the Public Arts Commission and the Hutchinson Center for the Arts to date. Why must taxpayers pay for this? If art is such an economic generator, this should fund itself and be weaned off the public trough.
Can Morgan please lead by example and actually cut needless spending? Why doesn't she redirect her fundraising skills away from expensive, flashy highway billboards and make public art pay for itself?
Morgan also claims that she can build partnerships and work together for Hutchinson. These skills were not showing two years ago when she backed John Lofdahl's refugee welcoming resolution. Lofdahl said he wanted this resolution because of what had happened with St. Cloud's welcoming resolution. In 2016, the St. Cloud Times reported that a 20-year-old Somali stabbed and wounded 10 people at their local mall before a police officer killed him. A majority of Hutchinson council members accurately recognized that Hutchinson does not have refugee immigration problems like St. Cloud and voted down the unneeded Hutchinson welcoming resolution. After all this, Morgan still wrote a letter endorsing John Lofdahl for reelection and said he deserved an A-plus Job for City Council. An A-plus? Really? Build partnerships and work together? Not really.
We need to keep Gary Forcier as our mayor to truly work within our budget, truly focus on business rebuilding, and making sure our community is heard.