Hello everyone. Four years ago you showed your confidence in me and elected me to be your county commissioner. I am running for a second term and asking for your vote once again.
For those of you that don't know me, my wife, Ann, and I are both lifelong residents of Meeker County. She grew up on a farm in Manannah Township, and I grew up on a farm in Greenleaf Township. We both graduated from Litchfield High School. I served four years in the U.S. Navy. I went to St. Cloud Vo-Tech and became an electrician. I spent 38 yerars in the contracting business in Litchfield.
Ann and I have three lovely daughters and several grandchildren.
I look forward to working for you for the next four years. Please give me your vote in the Aug. 11 primary.
Joe Tacheny, Litchfield
District 2 County Commissioner