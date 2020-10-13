My name is Leo Bauer. I had the opportunity to serve 18 years as a Sibley County commissioner in District 3, served eight years on the Association of Minnesota Counties Board of Directors, and got to work with a lot of great commissioners and some not so great.
I have known Paul Johnson for the last 10 years. I worked on the Lake Manuella board with Paul for the last several years. The very first meeting he attended I saw in him a potential commissioner candidate. I asked that night if he had ever thought about running.
Paul has been a treasure of our lake association, also he has experience on Meeker County Planning and Zoning.
Paul has been great to work with and I would be proud to have him as District 3 County Commissioner.
Leo Bauer,
Darwin