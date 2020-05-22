I was stunned when I heard that Collin Peterson voted for a $3 trillion relief bill last week, but I was even more shocked when I found out some of the things that were in it. Like a Colorado Congressman who put banking breaks for marijuana businesses in the bill.
Another provision spends tax money to study how to get more racial and gender diversity in ownership of companies that sell marijuana. You can’t make this stuff up.
“Cannabis” is mentioned dozens of times in the bill. And Peterson voted for it. If Collin Peterson wants to support the “Rocky Mountain High” of legalized marijuana in states like Colorado, he should do it with his own money. But don’t make me spend my tax dollars and plunge our nation further into debt to mess up even more kids on these drugs.
Miranda Gohn,
Litchfield