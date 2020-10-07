Collin Peterson deserves our support and vote. He is a strong voice for agriculture and a valued asset to farmers and rural communities who rely on agriculture's economic impact. His colleagues would agree that he understands agriculture more than any other legislator in D.C. His involvement in heading up the Farm Bill remains crucial to agriculture. If Peterson is not elected, Minnesota may not ever see a state legislator in the position of “Agriculture Chairman,” which would be unfortunate. This powerful position would be held by a representative from another state that won’t understand Minnesota needs like Peterson.
Peterson is available to discuss and debate issues with a straight forward “no nonsense” approach that is not sugar coated or unrealistic. The Seventh District is primarily rural and is the largest district in Minnesota. It is also mostly conservative, and Peterson happens to be among the most conservative Democrats in Congress. Peterson works hard for the needs that are important to his district and often travels throughout his district with his personal aircraft to spend more time with his constituents, a rare commodity for a Minnesota legislator.
Peterson is a known commodity! His common sense, pragmatic, fiscally conservative, pro-business, pro-life and pro Second Amendment stances set him apart from many Democrats. He is respected by his colleagues as the most bipartisan person in Congress and often leads the way to get things done. My personal experience in working with Peterson on agriculture policy (especially dairy), has been fruitful and rewarding for Minnesota farmers. Programs such as the dairy (DMC) program may never have been implemented if it weren’t for Peterson's leadership. The strategy now is to keep Peterson in his role to continue to work hard at maintaining and improving policy important for all Minnesota farmers and communities.
Clint Fall,
Retired FDA President/CEO