We need to keep Collin Peterson as our congressman for the Seventh District.
Collin knows his district and does what is right for the district. Many times that does not always go along with his part line. But he still does right for District 7.
As a farmer I can not think of anyone other than Collin to represent me in Washington. He understands farming, from dairy to cotton and everything else in between. He has worked hard for farmers and is still doing it with passion.
If we lose Collin in Congress, we have a slim to no chance of ever having an Ag Committee chairman again from Minnesota. Chances of a committee chairmanship is a big deal when it comes to getting things done. If we lose Collin, Minnesota loses big time.
Greg Jans,
Grove City