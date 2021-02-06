I would like to echo Stan Roeser’s comments in last week's Independent Review. I received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine last Thursday at Cornerstone Church and for me, too, getting this first shot of the vaccine was a very positive experience.
Thank you to the kind staff of Meeker Memorial Hospital who met me at the door and led me through the process. There was no waiting. When I left, I was met outside by a gentleman in an ATV who offered to drive me to my car. When the gentleman let me off, I asked if he worked for Cornerstone Church and he informed me that he was the chief administrator at the hospital. These are good people and I look forward to my second shot March 4.
Dave Stottrup,
Litchfield