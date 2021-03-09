"Seeking Solutions to Problems That Do Not Exist" shall be inscribed above the main entrance of the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre is what I'd propose for a 2022 bill for the state's next legislative session.
I love my home state, the people and the land, but they have had over the years about 25 anti-transgender related bills — far more than any other in the nation. Every session, they have had these bills for years. Where do these bills originate? An out-of-state, far-right bill factory called Alliance Defending Freedom. That is the same organization that wrote a bill that would make private the identity of donors to non-profit organizations that donate politically, which is another absolutely terrible bill regardless of where one is on the political spectrum.
What purpose have these destructive and hurtful bills served in a state like South Dakota? Anti-Transgender bills have long served as distractions in South Dakota, so legislators don't have to deal with short- and long-term chronic issues which will require political courage.
It's more difficult to hold legislators accountable and gauge their productivity with a 35- to 40-day session, which is like a sprint compared to Minnesota's session, which is like a cross-country race. Coaches, teachers and other staff have no desire for these bills, know the dynamics with everyone involved, can adapt and treat everyone with honor, dignity and privacy with years of archived testimony at South Dakota Public Broadcasting. They do not want a lightning rod situation which hurts everyone! This is/was not an exclusive liberal issue either, since there are conservative families that have transgender kids too.
Miranda Gohn,
Litchfield