Broken promises on Social Security
If you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to retire with dignity. For 84 years, Social Security has been the guarantor of financial stability and security for hard-working American families. Today, we’re proud to celebrate the accomplishments of this terrific program.
Unfortunately for our country, Republicans do not share our respect for Social Security and the promise it offers Americans.
During the 2016 election, Donald Trump promised Americans he would not cut our Social Security. Meanwhile, Trump was privately telling Paul Ryan he supported Social Security cuts, but did not want to admit that during a political campaign. Sure enough, after Trump got elected, he broke his promise to the American people and proposed a $26 billion cut to Social Security in his 2020 budget.
Donald Trump’s strategy of saying anything to get elected will not work in 2020. After almost three disastrous years in office, Trump has built up a record of attacks on Minnesotans: on our farmers, our health care, and our social security. Enough is enough.
On this, the 84th anniversary of Social Security, I urge Minnesota voters who share my belief in the right to retire with dignity and security to reject Donald Trump and his Republican Party in 2020.
Ken Martin
Minnesota DFL chairman