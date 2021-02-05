I have been following the golf dilemma between the city of Litchfield and Golf Club Inc. through the Independent Review. Having grown up just a few blocks from the then nine-hole course and played on the school golf team, I have a special interest and hope the two parties can come to a resolution.
For many years I belonged to Rich-Spring Golf Club located between Cold Spring and Richmond. Although it is technically owned by stockholders, it is open for public play. Their clubhouse started out as a converted dairy barn, later demolished, and thus built a beautiful clubhouse, restaurant and bar.
With the downturn in golf play nationwide and poor management, the course found itself in financial woes. It got to the point where local banks refused to lend them anymore money to stay afloat. The board decided to sell the building and wash its hands of the restaurant and bar business.
A group of small businessmen, who happen to own several other restaurants and bars in Central Minnesota, bought the building. An agreement was made for the pro shop to remain in the building (more than likely leased space) and continue to collect greens fees, sell equipment, rent carts, etc. It has provded to be a smart move, with the restaurant enjoying a hug success and the golf club getting back on its feet.
I feel this same avenue is something Litchfield should pursue. The city should sell the building as is and let the new owner remodel and make repairs as it sees fit. There is no reason a city the size of Litchfield cannot sustain a golf course. It is a nice course and a great asset to the city.
With the COVID pandemic nearing an end, it wold seem to me that this coming spring and summer would be a great time to take the step of selling the building and concentrate on keeping the golf course in good playing condition.
Robert Lindbloom,
Richmond