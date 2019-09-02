Civics education might need to go a little further
Last week Rep. Dean Urdahl reported 75 percent of high school graduates are not proficient in civics. Let’s say our whole population is not proficient in civics.
Dean’s first words are “our republic” and he equates that to our form of government. From Wikipedia — “The republican form is defined as one in which the powers of sovereignty are vested in the individual, either directly, or through representatives chosen by the people, to whom those powers are specially delegated.” After more reading one finds the individual is self-governing and a representative is called a “deputy” or “delegate” acting as a fiduciary, accountable by law.
In a “representative democracy” the power is in the hands of the representatives who are elected by the people. Political parties are often central to this form of democracy because electoral systems require voters to vote for political parties as opposed to individual representatives” (Wikipedia). Voting data suggests 40 percent to 60 percent of registered voters vote in any given election, while 25 percent of the eligible population is not registered. Work out the math with a plate of 100 beans. Start with pushing 25 of the non-registered over the side. Then push half of the rest over the side; those that didn’t bother to vote. You have 37.5 percent voting. The mandate is 51 percent of what’s left, and the only way to control the representative or proxy is to vote them out in the next election. That’s the best our country can do when calling itself a democracy. The darkest form of democracy is by “mob rule” carried out with more etiquette. But “no feeding at the trough for the losers” might be lost on those not having grown up on a farm.
Also, we can now add another player into the mix of how our government works. We not only have living people but persons which are “legal fiction entities” contending for sovereign power. The word “person” can be something of a “semantic deceit” or a word we presume the meaning of. The word “person” can also mean “corporation” for governmental purposes only, enacted by the 37th Congress, Second Session, Chapter 49, Section 68. So now a corporation has the right of “free speech” as a natural person would. So we have “legal fiction entities” or lifeless persons using their right of free speech. This arrangement has already disrupted our political process. We may see a corporation for President some day.
Yes, Dean, we are all just plain confused. Do we have one republic or are there 50 individual state republics? If we have a republican form of government how do we seem to have a representative democracy? Who is running the place if there is no mandate?
We might have to acknowledge that we don’t know what is going on with our government and don’t know where to begin learning. Are we American or United States citizens? There is a citizenship class in the Fall Community Ed booklet. Check it out.
Jeanette Stottrup
Litchfield