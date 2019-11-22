I recently had the privilege of being inducted into the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. I have appreciated the kind words of congratulations from many, while also taking time to reflect on over 35 years involved with high school baseball. While an honor like this is usually made in the name of a single person, I realize that it is really the culmination of the efforts of many; some directly and many more behind the scenes. In this case, that is certainly true.
In 32 years as a head coach, mostly here in Litchfield, I have had the good fortune of working with hundreds of the finest student-athletes our school has to offer, as well as the interest and support of their parents. I have enjoyed the assistance and friendship of a loyal staff of dedicated coaches. In particular, Darin Pankratz and Dion Sussner have been with me in a variety of roles for most of my time here. Our school board and administration have always been very supportive and every faculty or staff member and school district employee has contributed in some small way to the success of our baseball program.
Beyond the school year, I owe a huge debt of gratitude to all the organizations and volunteers that make our summer youth programs possible and maintain some of the finest baseball facilities around. These groups include Litchfield Baseball Association, Litchfield Youth Baseball (Cal Ripken & Babe Ruth), Litchfield Community Education (Summer Recreation), the City of Litchfield, and a number of service clubs in town that directly sponsor teams or leagues, most notably — the Eagles, VFW, and American Legion.
Finally, I need to thank my wife, Carla, and our children, Jamie and Mitch. They have both tolerated and supported my obsession with baseball for all these years, which has made anything we have accomplished possible. All things considered, it has been an incredible experience and just another example of why Litchfield is such a wonderful place to live, work, and play!
Jeff Wollin
Litchfield High School baseball coach