In response to Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen’s letter, “Why Democrats hate former President Trump" in the Feb. 3 Independent Review:
Rep. Gruenhagen,
Sir, you have become like many within the Republican party of present that has been infected with “Trumpism” — the other pandemic we fight. Fortunately, there are also many Republicans that haven’t! If anyone “hates Republicans” as you stated, it is due to the divisive, disruptive, demeaning, and disgusting rhetoric you and the former President advocate. Apparently, you have forgotten as an elected official – you represent all of District 18B. That includes Democrats. Though your letter only appeals to the thinking of some Republicans by citing “Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene” and her belief for impeachment of Biden while not mentioning her other misguided beliefs or actions.
The promotion of “Nationalism” by alluding to Democrats as our country's job exporters and local job killers with misinformation by Trump also leads to so-called “hate.
Not believing in reality, as we live in a global society originally promoted, protected and expanded by the Republican agenda to provide markets for goods and services using a macroeconomics platform as a guise only to produce expansive profits for corporations and shareholders. Remember the format of Ronald Reagan promoting “Made in America,” or have you forgotten that, too? Whereas, the people you represent have not been truly represented, as the Republican party’s ideology has evolved to “what is good for me … is good for all,” rather than what is “good for the country, our state and all the people (US)."
The reference to illegal immigrants and what they are comprised of is also alarming — the US. being a nation of immigrants. Yet, you failed to mention that it was the Republican Party that fought tooth and nail to keep illegals from becoming legal.
After 12 years, “We the People,” are still waiting on the bigger and better plans touted by the Republican Party to be outlined. It has been the Republican Party that has also aligned themselves against a universal healthcare plan, including Medicare and Social Security or any true healthcare reform, global warming, education, infrastructure, expanding veterans benefits and revising the minimum wage — calling them Socialist/ Communist/Marxist thinking. Yet, you being from an agricultural district did not mention, up to 39% of all projected 2020 farm income was derived from government — a social program. Taxation is not our problem, we benefit individually and collectively from Taxation! It is the present mindset of the present Republican Party that coined how “ Conservative” is defined and who really benefits. Or, who hates!
If the present Republican Party continues with their rhetoric, actions or letters to editors as you submitted, the party may be very hard to sustain. That is truly unfortunate, as they say, “Two schools of thought are better than One” in regards to political policies or, at least should be.
Thank you for your letter to the editor … you have lost my support!