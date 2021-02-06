I grew up in Litchfield and own an electric vehicle (EV). I am responding to the thoughtful letter ("XXXXXXXX" in Feb. 3 Independent Review) from Paul Otto regarding these cars. Now I don't have all the answers, but I wanted to help answer at least some of the excellent questions he raised.
My car can go about 270 miles on a full charge which is pretty average for EVs. I installed a home charger in my garage with a timer so it only charges after 9 p.m., taking advantage of the cheaper rates. Minnesota is moving to cleaner electrical power generation technology, making it much better for the environment than cars burning fossil fuels.
My current electrical bill for car charging runs around half of what I used to pay for gas. Plus there's no maintenance, so no oil changes or engine tune ups. I've owned my car since 2018 and the only thing I've had to do is refill the windshield washer fluid.
If I drive over 270 miles in a day and need to recharge, I stop at a charging station. As they build out the charging network, they place them at stores, restaurants, and truck stops. Litchfield is getting one near Central Park. It costs $10-$15 for a full charge and it takes about 30 minutes. During that time, I do some shopping or get a cup of coffee. They are making the stations more efficient, so I imagine the charging times will only get faster.
GM just announced that they will only sell EVs and plug-in hybrids starting in 2035, so the world is moving in that direction. I can tell you that I'll never buy another car with an internal combustion engine again. I hope this helps.
Steve Hall,
Minneapolis