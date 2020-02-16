The leaders of the Meeker County Republican Party and the Meeker/Cokato DFL Party are encouraging people in both parties to take the first step toward involvement in local grass roots political involvement by attending the precinct caucus of their preferred political party on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The caucuses will convene at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. for the Republicans, and 6:30 p.m. for the DFL.
Attending a caucus is the first step in getting involved. In order to take part in endorsing your party’s 2020 Federal candidates, and your local House and Senate district candidates, you must attend and/or sign on as a delegate to your Precinct Caucus. Attendees are welcome to participate or simply observe. It’s a wonderful way to meet local candidates and discuss public policy issues with your neighbors. Political actions and candidates are shaped directly by the people that show up and participate. Our governmental policy and success for the people reflects the effectiveness of your personal political activity. If considering a potential future run for office yourself, support and involvement from a local party unit is vital for a successful race.
The presidential primary on March 3 is important but does not involve all the other offices. To have an influence on all the other elections, be sure to attend the caucuses. In order to vote in the primary, you will have to register as either a Democrat or Republican, but if you’re concerned about having to reveal your party affiliation at your local polling place or can’t get away to vote that day you can request an absentee ballot. Requesting an absentee ballot is easier than ever. You can obtain a ballot or vote in person at the County Auditor’s Office at the Meeker County courthouse in Litchfield (or in Wright County Courthouse in Buffalo if you live in Cokato or Cokato Township) or go the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.mn.us to request an absentee ballot.
If you want to make a difference in your government, show up to your respective GOP or DFL precinct caucus and be heard on Feb. 25 and Presidential Primary on March 3.
Chad Tschimperle, Meeker DFL Party chairman and
Andy Carlson, Meeker Republican Party chairman