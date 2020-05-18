You can imagine that in our household, the Independent Review newspaper is read quite thoroughly by both inhabitants.
In this week's issue, we grieved with many the passing of Dave Gabrielson. He was, indeed, a good man.
The story by Bill Peltier was imaginative and humorous. He is a treasure.
It was great to see "Scholar Athletes" honored as they graduate in the middle of a horrible tragedy that will affect the rest of our lives.
I hope in a later issue to see student Thespians, Musicians and Artists so honored.
We are grateful that we can still read the Independent Review!
Now, call me an Pop-eyed Optimist or a Blinded Idealist but I've seen reports that Minnesotans believe that strong communities help both people and this globe. They see that helping people build strong communities will also help to heal our globe.
So my ideal of representative government has always been that our political system brings representatives chosen by citizens together to govern so as to build strong communities, states, a nation and our globe.
But again, I see a state legislature that at the end of this year's session, a year that will be infamous in our history because of a deadly virus, will have too many representatives who repeatedly work to maintain or heighten their own power.
Today a bonding bill is being held hostage over accusations of too much power.
Let's remember what but a few of our issues were at the beginning of this session: Improving child care and education in our state; increasing badly needed broadband capability across the state; and supporting our agriculture.
These are issues that hold many Minnesotans back and have been problems for years. These are issues that are now compounded and complicated by our COVID-19 pandemic.
I am sad for people in our state. Please, elected officials of the Legislature, you may be given a gift of more days to do your work, so, please, compromise and work for people, strong communities and the good of Minnesota.
Marie K. Nelson,
Willmar