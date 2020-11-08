On my daily walks last week down the Luce Line Trail, I encountered many people, whether on foot, on bikes, on handicap scooters or in strollers, getting a dose of fresh air and exercise during this rare, beautiful November weather. This prompted me to once again say thanks to those citizens of Hutchinson who worked hard to provide this trail that is accessible to so many in the community. What a treasure it is!
READER LETTER
READER LETTER: Luce Line Trail is a treasure
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Four-hour standoff in rural Forest City ends with man's surrender
- 2020 ELECTION RESULTS
- Newcomers win the day in local contests
- Litchfield man arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit
- 6 things to know about voting in Meeker County
- LHS Hall of Fame induction postponed
- Litchfield School Board reviews building improvement plans
- LOOKIN' AROUND LITCH: A current of change in old creek bed
- Learn more about the six Litchfield City Council candidates
- Litchfield outlasts Annandale