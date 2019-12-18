God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son to come down from heaven to teach us how to live. The light was there to help guide those in search of him. The angels in the heavens heralded his coming. He had meager beginnings, but the wise men and simple shepherds knew that this was the one who was sent to save us from sin.
The kings and the government were scared that this baby, who came lauded as a King to save the world, would overthrow their power. So they sent out their people to find and destroy him. Then he took refuge until the day when he should fulfill the prophecies.
We are often asked why, as Christians, we are fearful of large refugee resettlements in our towns. Parallels are drawn that might affect our social conscience. Maybe we should all do some soul-searching.
The question is, where do we fit into this reality? Are we the shepherds watching their sheep just trying to make a living or trying to keep the wolves from the flocks? Are we the wise men who saw the signs from afar and wanted to be part of the celebration? Are we the people in the government who are jealous and self-centered and see change as a threat? Or are we trying to protect our citizenry from evil?
Jesus said we must love each other and our neighbors as ourselves. This country continues to thrive only on the strength that we can love one another. We all need to bear the burden of the cross. This doesn’t equal socialism. This also doesn’t mean taxing our fellow man into poverty. In the best of times we allow our neighbors to live their lives and their faiths in unison with one another. We help our fellow man with the few resources that we can afford to share whether it’s our time, our money or voice.
Our country has been blessed due to the combined efforts of our forefathers. We all have a responsibility to contribute to its betterment. Those in a position to represent our citizens should work toward those goals. Promises that are made should be kept.
We should follow the Ten Commandments and follow Jesus’ model of unwavering, unconditional love. Maybe then we will have a rebirth of social vitality where we can unlock our doors, let our children play, and not live in constant fear.
Carol Johnson,
Hutchinson