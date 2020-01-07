Hats off to the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Hockey Boosters for sponsoring free open skating at the Civic Arena over Christmas vacation. My children and grandchildren from Indiana and Montana walked over to the arena several days to skate and had such a great time. There were many people enjoying the use of this fine Litchfield facility. Way to go hockey boosters!
Also a big "thank you" to Chris Lucas for taking my two Indiana grandsons ice fishing. They love to fish, but in Indiana, the lakes and rivers don't freeze thick enough for ice fishing, so this was a new experience for them. They loved it! Thank you, Chris
Litchfield is indeed a great place to live. We are blessed!
Dorothy Stenberg,
Litchfield