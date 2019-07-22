Last January, in the midst of the coldest winter ever, readers of our local paper were anticipating the arrival of a new editor. We had been without one for a couple of months and were starving, so to speak, for someone (young or old) to take the helm.
Good news arrived, an editor had been hired, she would be here soon. The first issue came out, was read, digested, analyzed and put to the test. Now, we needed to find out who this Cam Bonelli was and why in heaven's name would she want to move to a small town in Minnesota during the winter?
Time to check out the new kid in the block. Out came this "little girl." She looked like a teenager with bright red hair! She must have had all the credentials to assume the editor's job.
Cam proved to us over and over that she did have "the right stuff," as she published article after article about community events, current stories, of interest to everyone, with accompanying photos.
We were especially pleased (happy, overjoyed) that she had a deep interest in the fantastic history of our community and its people, especially the senior population. Through her in-depth articles about senior issues -- housing, recreation, advantages and disadvantages for senior citizens living in Litchfield, more residents became aware. Cam encouraged us to put our thoughts about life, our concerns about the present and the future, into print via letters to the editor. We hope the new editor will be willing to continue the cause.
So, as this exceptional, young editor and photojournalist takes leave of our little town in the frozen north, she will continue her calling in a small town near her home in Mississippi.
We will miss her greatly, but will be thankful that she spent this brief but very special time with us.
Hasta luego, Cam. May the force be with you.
Jeannie Shoultz Doran,
Litchfield