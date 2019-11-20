We’re planning a special Thanksgiving gathering at our daughter’s house in St. Paul this year.
For many years we have gathered at our home in Litchfield, but this is a very special occasion, because my wife has a significant birthday on Nov. 29. (Our birthday is the same day, but I am much older.) Our daughters and I thought we would celebrate the holiday and the birthday on the same day. A great deal of planning is going on. My wife’s sister is coming from Nevada accompanied by a niece from Utah. A UK citizen — a close friend of our niece — is coming from London, England, to see my grandaughter in St.Paul.
I have much to be thankful for. Not exactly a profound statement, but perhaps more so now than ever. Yes, yes, there is great turmoil and profound sadness around the planet, and even in Meeker County, USA. But I have friends. Yup, friends who care about my well-being and don’t heap disparaging remarks on me when I lose my car in the parking lot or stumble stepping out of a church pew. (Poor thing, sad!)
My friends — male and female, I have both — are forgiving. A forgotten name or event? No problem. Snow removal? I can help. Lift that bale? Let me do it. I had good parents too. That doesn’t happen to everyone. And an older brother who was a great role model; I miss him greatly. And I married the right person. Thank you, dear.
I attended several funerals this year, which makes me very much aware of my own mortality. How to make the most of the time that is left? I’ve often said to friends and relatives that I’m one of the luckiest people in the world. I really mean that. I’ve mentioned a few of the reasons here for the reader. There are more, but why get dewy-eyed and sentimental? Happy Thanksgiving and thank you, God, you’ve been a great help. Couldn’t do all this without You.
Bill Peltier,
Litchfield