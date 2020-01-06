The most important task before our country this year is to understand who we are and what power that gives us.
Who are we?
We are Americans. We are “The People”. We are first class citizens of this country and we make our country great: U.S. citizens and citizens of the United States are second class and third class citizens of the Federal Governmental service providers, respectively, by their Constitutions.
America is an unincorporated (meaning sovereign) Union of States and People who then created an unincorporated federation naming our union of states The United States of America. Each state of the union then chartered an incorporated, inchoate “State of State” (a legal fiction entity) like the State of Minnesota to be in the Confederation of States of America and the Flag Ship of our Federal Government in International Jurisdiction: As it stands today, U.S. citizens are incorporated franchisee members of the two Federal foreign-owned governmental service providers acting as officers (warrant officers, law enforcement officers) or corporations (persons) etc..
Americans stand under common Law of the Land Jurisdiction as “living People: Federal Citizens stand under the International Law of the Sea or Air Jurisdiction as non- living “legal fiction” Persons (corporations).
Americans created the federal government between 1787 and 1790: Federal second and third class citizens are our employees of the two foreign-owned corporations to act only in the International Jurisdiction of the Sea/Air.
Americans are paying for federal governmental services: U.S. ctizens are providing these services.
Americans are state nationals or state citizens born in one of our 50 States: Citizens of the federal government are civil service employees, military personnel, those born in the District of Columbia or the Territories of the U.S., asylum seekers or immigrants, those who are receiving Federal welfare benefits or persons that are corporations or corporation employees.
Americans can “bare arms": U.S. citizens don’t have that right (the federal government is, by their constitutional agreement, supposed to protect America from aggression from other countries in the International Community). http://www.annavonreitz.com/morelight.pdf
Americans correct their status by “declaring” their citizenship by recording their declaration on the public record at the county recorder's office: U.S. citizens and citizens of the United States are registered through their birth certificate by the federal government. This citizenship stands until the individual stands up, objects and corrects his or her status.
Americans are eligible for the Mutual Offset Credit Exchange which pays down the national debt: Federal U.S. citizens are obliged to pay off the national debt.
Are things coming into focus? Our federal foreign-owned entities assume, because Civil War Reconstruction was never completed, that we are U.S. citizens or citizens of the United States by way of unconscionable (unknown to us) contracts.
Americans know who they are. Americans have 20/20 perspicacity. If you need "corrective vision" go to - www.TheAmericanStatesAssembly.net
Jeanette Stottrup,
Litchfield