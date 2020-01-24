I grew up on a 7,500-acre ranch. As managing ranch foreman, Dad rode the train back from New Mexico with 500 commercial Aberdeen Angus heifers, purchased for the owner.
Two miles up the canyon lived a neighbor who had Hereford (red-white-faced) cattle. One night the neighbor’s bull visited some of the newly arrived young heifers. Around 283 days after the bull’s visit, baby calves began arriving. However, due to the too-young-of-age heifers, some of the baby calves needed assistance seeing the light of day.
Happily, with a veterinarian’s assistance, most of the unborn baby calves were soon up and out, and sucking. Like the desire to help unborn calves to live, surely we should at least have as great a desire to help unborn human babies to live.
The big neighbor from up the canyon didn’t like being told, “Keep your bull at home!” So he threatened to take Dad’s life. Then whenever Dad saw the neighbor coming down the canyon road and driving through the barnyard, the neighbor would be able to see Dad sitting out in front of the barn, with a .30-30 Winchester rifle across his lap.
The fence was repaired, the bull stayed home, and the rifle was kept locked in a cabinet. In time the neighbor was able to stop and visit, like before. The next spring, Dad, my brother, and I, rode up the canyon for a hearty 4 a.m. breakfast. Well fed, we saddled up to help trail the neighbor’s cows and calves up to the mountain range until the fall gathering, to bring them and their weanlings down to summer pasture for the winter.
By the way, one heifer’s calf became my county 4-H fat-steer champion. Sure am glad he lived.
Marion Sechler,
Litchfield