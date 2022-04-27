Again we consider who will represent us in governmental business. Given the past history of the current holders of the House Representatives in District 17A and District 17B and the senator from district 17, we really should be taking a hard look at some changes.
The past two years have been hard on all of us; the pandemic and its concomitant issues and the attack on our very democracy with the attempted coup on Jan. 6t, 2021. Seriously, we are at a crossroads in our government. The very basis of our democracy is one person, one vote. Voting should be made easy for all of us, yet many states are coming up with all sorts of methods of preventing the people from voting. The every 10-year census had shown that the demographics of the country are changing. Our diversity, the thing that makes us special, is being felt in the halls of government and there is fear, especially in the Republican party, that they will lose power.
The fear of losing power is what is driving this party to attack the citizens and their civil rights. The abortion issue has reared its ugly head again. What should be a private matter between a woman and her physician is made political (attack on Roe v Wade). This is just one thing; there are rumblings about LGBTQ rights and other civil rights. Fear of the Black Lives Matter Movement.
On a local level, our current representatives have voted “No” on every bill that produces something good for the people. The things that the federal government did to ameliorate the pain of the pandemic was voted on and passed by the Democrats. The Republicans all voted no. Don't let them take credit for any of that. Their “no” votes came through loud and clear.
Just some things I think we should consider when voting for our representative. Tradition is one thing; when tradition has changed and not for the better, seriously, we ought to look at these issues before we cast our vote.