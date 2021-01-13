A little more dialog on the voter fraud issue: You are correct, believing voter fraud occurs does not make it true. However, in the United States Supreme Court case of Crawford vs. Marion County, Justice Kennedy, writing for the Court, found that voter fraud in this nation is “a matter of historical fact.” This legal finding is borne out by individuals being charged with felony voting violations in virtually every general election.
Based on the Supreme Court finding, the history of voter fraud criminal charges and complaints of voter fraud by election officials, I do believe voter fraud was present in the immediate past general election. How widespread that fraud was in Minnesota or other states, however, will have to be determined in the future by a thorough examination of the ballots, a very time consuming process.
As to Republican objections to ballot changes cited in the editorial, I do object. In the lawsuit referenced, the Minnesota secretary of state entered into a settlement with those who filed the suit. In that settlement, Secretary of State Steve Simon agreed to eliminate the statutory requirement of having a witness to absentee and mail-in ballots, effectively amending that law. I do not believe the secretary of state has the authority to amend a statute by court settlement or otherwise, only the Legislature has that constitutional authority.
Now, the election is over. The president-elect will be sworn in, and properly so. In the meantime, we have some difficult issues to address; Rioting in our nation’s Capitol and in Minneapolis/St. Paul by far-right and left political extremists. Proposed by the Minnesota Board of Eduction the new social studies standards and the book “Something Happened in our Town,” which law enforcement agencies across Minnesota describe as outrageous. There is the very controversial California auto emissions standards that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency intends to impose on Minnesotans, the 2021 budget we must resolve while dealing with a significant budget deficit, and of course don’t forget COVID.
It’s time to dial back the rhetoric, treat each other with a good deal more civility and see what we can get done for the people of this State.
Sen. Scott Newman,
District 18, R-Hutchinson