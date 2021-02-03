I would like to respond to the article in the Jan. 20 Independent Review and Hutchinson Leader titled “Gruenhagen, lawmakers under investigation for Jan. 6 rally.”
I had been contacted by three district newspapers regarding this rally. Once I informed them that neither I nor any other legislator had been contacted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about an investigation, two newspapers decided not to run a story. I think they recognized it for what it was; a political attempt by Democrats to silence and intimidate constitutionally protected speech.
Unfortunately, the Leader and Independent Review decided to publish an article that was based on comments by a spokesman from Democrat House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s office, without hearing from the BCA or the Public Safety Office (who were to do the actual investigation). I consider this to be unprofessional liberal journalism.
The video of my speech from the rally is on my Facebook page.
Democrats and liberals are attempting to demonize any lawmakers who questioned or voted against presidential certification based on the evidence, even though it is their constitutional right to do so. Remember, 147 Congressman and eight U.S. Senators voted against certifying Joe Biden as president.
Now I would like to address a primary reason for the hatred and vitriol from Democrat leaders towards President Donald Trump. Big tech, along with their billionaire/millionaire Democrat donors, support a globalist agenda. This globalist agenda, under the Obama/Biden administration, transferred millions of U.S. jobs overseas to countries like China in order to use cheap slave labor for economic gain.
President Trump’s “America First” agenda opposed this globalist agenda and transferred millions of jobs back to the U.S. for Americans. For instance, China made almost 100% of our generic drugs (source: CBS News). Trump brought jobs back to the U.S., seriously reducing the profits for these billionaire globalists. This was one of the primary reasons for their hatred of President Trump.
The Biden administration intends to open the transfer of U.S. jobs overseas to appease its rich supporters. The globalist agenda is how Joe Biden and his son Hunter made millions of dollars from the criminal financial scams with Ukraine, Russia and China.
This is the primary reason Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, introduced articles of impeachment the day after Biden was inaugurated.
The Biden administration also plans to open our borders to illegal immigration for cheap labor, giving free health care, welfare and so on. This will bring in large amounts of crime, sex trafficking and public health issues. In fact, it is already being reported that up to 9,000 illegals are on their way to the U.S. This began just prior to Biden’s inauguration. We need legal immigration, but we must stop the exploitation of illegals.
Remember, Trump made it a priority early in his presidency to sign executive orders to cut regulations, which created thousands of new jobs. In stark contrast, Biden signed executive orders on his first day that killed tens of thousands of jobs by suspending all construction on the Keystone Pipeline and the southern border wall. He also rejoined the United Nations Paris Climate Accord, which will put U.S. businesses at a tremendous disadvantage and transfer trillions of U.S. tax dollars to United Nations thugs and murdering dictators, all based on the UN “global warming” scam.
We need to realize that Democrat lawmakers are being influenced by Communist/Marxist sympathizers like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman AOC, who support Venezuela’s communist government policies.
Finally, to those who are traditional Democrat voters, your party has left you and has become the Democrat Socialist Party. Since the Democrat Party has left you, maybe it’s time you consider leaving them.
Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen,
Glencoe