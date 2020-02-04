In the waning light of a late winter afternoon the Litchfield Golf Club, the site through the years of so many pleasant family gatherings, seems to take on an almost human quality as it rests forlornly and abandoned.
The club closed on the last day of the old year to a final gathering of diners who enjoyed the good fare Peter Brynildson and his staff have provided through the years.
I’m not familiar with all the intricacies which led to the change out there.
I do know that, with the closing of the popular dining spot, Litchfield has become somewhat of a lesser community.
The Litchfield Golf Club through the years was sort of a “go to” place to mark that special family occasion or just a place to go to enjoy a good meal in a pleasant ambience.
It has through the years been a wonderful asset to our town, reflecting much credit on Peter and his staff.
My family didn’t ‘’eat out” much when our kids were growing up, but when we did it was usually at the golf club, and when they come home now from Duluth or Chicago of Seattle, it’s usually the golf club for that special family meal.
Litchfield, sadly, is not the same in its absence.