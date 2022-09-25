The Litchfield Independent Review has a paid election letter policy. Letters endorsing or opposing candidates, including letters from candidates, will be paid election letters.
The basics of this letters policy include:
Letters in support of, or opposing, a candidate or particular political party, as well as letters from candidates, will be published as paid election letters. Paid election letters will cost $30 per paper for a letter up to 300 words. Letters longer than 300 words will be treated as display advertising and charged at display rates.
Questions regarding paid election letters in the Litchfield Independent Review should be directed to General Manager Brent Schacherer at 320-753-3637 or 320-693-3266.