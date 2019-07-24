Recently I had a very formative experience.
It was at a meeting of regional church leaders, which was facilitated by our seminary faculty. The question that I posed to the group was whether old institutions can adapt to our current context. I was wondering out loud if it might be easier to begin new institutions instead.
The faculty facilitator said an emphatic yes! Not only is it possible for old institutions to adapt, but it has been done many times over. In later conversation, I learned that the key to old institutions adapting to new situations is conversation.
It is the engagement of all involved in constant dialogue. The constant dialogue is not just for the sake of dialogue, but it is focused on what is important to the community and how to move forward together. Since the exchange with the seminary professor, I have experienced the power of this truth in a non-profit board on which I serve and in the congregation in which I serve.
I should not be surprised by this. We are created to be in relationship with God and in relationship with each other.
These relationships are formative. They make us who we are. The African word Ubuntu states that “I am because we are.”
These formative relationships are then the basis for innovation and the creation of new possibilities. In a sense, our creativity flows from the very thing for which we were created. Two quotes say it much better than I can.
A congregational leader recently said, “Nothing else matters until relationships matter.” True! From my reading comes this often-repeated quote, “The knowledge and wisdom we need is already present and accessible.”
As Christians we lift up that God has gifted all of us and that God has gifted each of us differently. As we bring all these gifts together, in the midst of relationships, we have the knowledge and wisdom that we need to adapt and to move forward.
Despite what many today suggest; we can come together in conversation and dialogue. It is in community that we find the possibilities for our future. God has gifted us to do so.
It is from this that the future will emerge.