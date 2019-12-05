certificate

Airman Elijah Kavanugh, right, receives his certificate of appointment from Commander Mehdi Akacem.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Airman Elijah Kavanaugh of Eden Valley recently received his certificate of appointment aboard the USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78). Kavanaugh is a gas turbine systems technician. He received his certificate of appointment from Commander Mehdi Akacem during a ceremony in the ships hangar bay. The USS Ford is currently underway conducting an independent steaming exercise.

Tags

Recommended for you