While he believes President Trump has done some “questionable” things, Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson is no fan of impeachment.
So, while he’s waiting until the formal vote to make his final decision, Peterson left no doubt which way he was leaning during a visit Saturday to the First District Association annual meeting at Litchfield High School.
The Democrat representing Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes Meeker and McLeod counties, said that unless some new information comes to light in the next day or so, he will vote against impeachment when it comes to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, possibly Wednesday or Thursday.
“Maybe something will change. I doubt it,” Peterson said Saturday during a brief question-and-answer session with local media following his FDA meeting remarks. “This is dividing the country for no good reason, because he’s not going to be thrown out of office. Why are we doing this?”
The House Judiciary Committee, on a strict party line vote, approved two articles of impeachment last week — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats have argued that the president used his power to hold up aid and a White House meeting in an effort to get Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Peterson was one of two Democrat congressmen to vote against the launch of an impeachment investigation in November. He said he still opposes the impeachment effort against Trump.
“If you’re like me, you’re fed up with it,” Peterson told FDA members during their meeting in the LHS Little Theatre. “I personally have been recommending that our party doesn’t do this, but they haven’t listened.”
Peterson said there’s little doubt how impeachment will play out: It will be approved by the House and move to the Senate, where the Senate will reject removing the president from office.
Peterson echoed a frequent complaint of House Republicans during the impeachment hearings, that some in the Democratic Party have wanted to “impeach the president the day after he got elected. They’ve been working on it ever since.”
Pushed on his comments that some of the president’s actions have been “questionable,” and whether they might — as some have suggested — warrant at least a censure, Peterson said he rejected that idea, as well, because it would go nowhere in the Senate either.
Peterson blamed much of the partisan strife, and the impeachment process in particular, on congressional boundaries that have been redrawn to leave little room for bipartisanship or compromise.
“These districts are so gerrymandered now that you have these districts that are either all Republican or all Democrat. That’s what’s driving this stuff,” he said. “I remember back when Clinton was in. Republicans impeached him, and I voted against that impeachment.
“If we don’t watch it, we’re going to get into a situation where whenever you’re in that kind of deal where you’ve got one party controlling the House and another party controlling the presidency, you’re going to have an impeachment,” he added. “And we don’t need that in this country. This is not what it was intended for in my opinion.”
If there’s anything redeeming about the impeachment process this time around, Peterson said, it is that it forced a deal between the House and White House on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. He expects USMCA to receive full House approval within days of the impeachment vote.
“One good thing about the impeachment situation … it got us USMCA,” Peterson said. “I believe that’s the reason it got on the floor (of the House). It is not revolutionary, but it is a positive for dairy. It’s going to pass. That’s a very positive thing.”