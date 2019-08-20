Police lights
Thinkstock Images

A thorough cleaning of a Meeker County farm property led to the discovery of 11 sticks of dynamite Monday afternoon.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the call at 4:07 p.m. Monday in the 60000 block of U.S. Highway 12 in Harvey Township, according to a news release.

Deputies learned the unoccupied property, owned by Diane Revering, 74, was being prepared for a sale. While cleaning the garage, family members discovered a PVC tube with the suspected explosives inside it.

Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called to the scene and confirmed the tube contained 11 sticks of dynamite. The bomb squad performed a controlled explosion.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said in a news release that it is believed that the dynamite had belonged to Revering's deceased husband, but family members had no idea how long it had been in the garage.

Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.

