A thorough cleaning of a Meeker County farm property led to the discovery of 11 sticks of dynamite Monday afternoon.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the call at 4:07 p.m. Monday in the 60000 block of U.S. Highway 12 in Harvey Township, according to a news release.
Deputies learned the unoccupied property, owned by Diane Revering, 74, was being prepared for a sale. While cleaning the garage, family members discovered a PVC tube with the suspected explosives inside it.
Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called to the scene and confirmed the tube contained 11 sticks of dynamite. The bomb squad performed a controlled explosion.
Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze said in a news release that it is believed that the dynamite had belonged to Revering's deceased husband, but family members had no idea how long it had been in the garage.