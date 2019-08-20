There was no cause for alarm following an explosion Meeker County residents heard Monday afternoon.
At 4:07 p.m., the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 60000 block of U.S. Highway 12 in Harvey Township for possible explosives found in a garage.
The home belonged to Diane Revering, 74, and was unoccupied as family members were preparing the property for sale. While cleaning the garage, a PVC tube was found with what was believed to be explosives inside.
The Minneapolis Bomb Squad responded and confirmed the tube contained 11 sticks of dynamite. A controlled explosion by the bomb squad was conducted on the property.
It is believed the dynamite belonged to Revering’s deceased husband, and it was unknown to the family how long the dynamite had been in the garage.