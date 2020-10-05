The Meeker County Sheriff's Office announced more arrests Tuesday stemming from the investigation of a shooting this past weekend.
At 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, deputies received a report of a gunshot victim who was brought to Meeker Memorial Hospital. Tyeson Schaumburg, 34, of Litchfield was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was listed in critical but stable condition.
The initial investigation by deputies revealed the shooting occurred in the 23900 block of State Highway 22, Litchfield Township. Carl Leaf, 18, of rural Grove City and Jaden Kramp, 18, of rural Litchfield were arrested in connection with the shooting.
On Tuesday, Elizabeth Smith, 18, of rural Litchfield and Nicole Radke, 45, of rural Grove City were also arrested for their involvement in the shooting. Detectives have also determined the motive for the shooting was drug related.
A search warrant was executed in the 24200 block of 548th Avenue, Grove City, Acton Township, and the firearm used in the shooting was recovered. A subsequent search warrant for drugs was also executed at the residence, and methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy were found, along with drug paraphernalia.
Following the search warrants, Hunter Radke, 20, of rural Grove City; Daniel Pinkerton, 45, of rural Litchfield; and Shawn Denardo, 48, of Minneapolis were all arrested for controlled substance violations. The CEE-VI Drug Task Force assisted with the search and arrests.
Everyone arrested was booked into the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges. The investigation is ongoing.
