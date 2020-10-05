A Litchfield man was critically wounded, and two other men were arrested following a shooting Sunday night in Meeker County.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, at 10:58 p.m., deputies received a report of a gunshot victim who was brought to Meeker Memorial Hospital. Tyeson Schaumburg, 34, of Litchfield was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries.
The initial investigation by deputies revealed the shooting occurred in the 23900 block of State Highway 22, Litchfield Township. Carl Leaf, 18, of rural Grove City and Jaden Kramp, 18, of rural Litchfield have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Both were booked in the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.
The investigation is active and ongoing.