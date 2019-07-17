Litchfield Police Department call report:
Tuesday, July 17
10:53 a.m. Received a report of a dog complaint at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
11:12 a.m. Received a report of a stolen vehicle from a South Marshall Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
11:21 a.m.Called to a West 7th Street residence for a domestic. Upon officers’ arrival, both parties were advised.
5:16 p.m. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was not transported.
6:02 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 23-year-old Litchfield male with no insurance at an Aspen Drive/East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:51 p.m. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:22 p.m. A South Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. Upon officer’s arrival, both parties were advised.
9:35 p.m. Called to a South CSAH 34 location for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:14 p.m. Arrested a 29-year-old Darwin male for fifth degree possession of a
controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. The arrest occurred at an East Depot Street address. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
10:37 p.m. A South Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised.