The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a man was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire with police following a pursuit early Saturday, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
A sheriff's office news release said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. just west of Eden Valley.
An Eden Valley police officer tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic offense in Eden Valley, but the driver fled on state Highway 55. The chase ended about a mile later when the vehicle drove into a ditch, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the officer. After the man was shot, the officer began life-saving measures, the news release said. Meeker County Sheriff and Stearns County Sheriff deputies, Litchfield Police, Watkins Ambulance and LifeLink II responded. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office reported that Eden Valley police do not wear body cameras, but a camera in the squad car recorded what happened. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
The name of the slain man and the officers involved have not been released. Cruze said the man was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.