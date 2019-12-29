Meeker County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found Sunday morning in Kingston Township.
According to a news release, the sheriff's office received a report at 8 a.m. Sunday morning of a dead body in the 74500 block of 309th Street in Kingston Township. The body was that of an adult male.
Additional investigation at the scene revealed that the man died somewhere other than where the body was found, according to the release.
The body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for identification and an autopsy. Cause and manner of death still are being investigated, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious during the overnight hours of Dec. 28 to Dec. 29 in the area where the body was found is asked to contact the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.