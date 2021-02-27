The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead at an Acton Township residence Friday night.
Meeker County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 10:42 p.m. Feb. 26 at a residence in the 26100 block of 545th Avenue. Deputies found a man outside of the home who had a gunshot wound. They attempted medical aid but the man died at the scene.
The victim has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. His name will be released once the preliminary autopsy and family notifications are complete.
No one is in custody at this time. However, investigators do not believe this was a random act and have no information to indicate that there is an ongoing threat to the public.
This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses. Assisting with the investigation is the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, State Patrol and the CEE-VI Drug Task Force.