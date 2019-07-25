Litchfield Police Department report, July 24:
1:09 a.m. called to a North Sibley Avenue business on a report of a burglary. The matter is being investigated.
9:55 a.m. A South Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:27 p.m. charged a 26-year-old Redwood Falls male with driving after suspension at a South Sibley Avenue location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:34 p.m. received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:18 p.m. arrested a 39-year-old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a South Gorman Avenue residence.
5:21 p.m. A South Austin Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
6:07 p.m. received a report of suspicious activity at a South Ripley Drive address. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:26 p.m. called to a South Sibley Avenue business for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:30 p.m. called to a West 7th Street residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
10:33 p.m. received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.