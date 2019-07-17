Tuesday, July 9, 2019
12:23 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 20 year old Silver Spring, MD male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at a South Litchfield Avenue/East Depot Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
7:05 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity in a public parking lot. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
9:39 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at an East 3rd Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
5:18 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 32 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation and no insurance at a North Ramsey Avenue location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:12 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 42 year old Eden Valley male for 4th degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:34 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity in an East Lockerbie Street address. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:30 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a South Ripley Drive address. The party was advised.
11:55 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 46 year old Hutchinson male on a McLeod County warrant and charged with driving after suspension. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/West Pleasure Drive location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
7:20 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at an East 3rd Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
9:55 A.M. A West 4th Street resident reported receiving scam calls. The party was advised of options.
11:06 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of illegal dumping at a North Sibley Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
12:04 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 address for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:37 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
4:44 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East 10th Street business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:18 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:37 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Davis Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
Thursday, July 11, 2019
12:20 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 41 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at an Aspen Drive/East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:28 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business for an animal complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
7:59 A.M. The theft of a wallet was reported taken from a vehicle at a South Crescent Lane residence. The matter is being investigated.
9:47 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 3rd Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
12:30 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a South Gilman Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
2:39 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 9th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:49 P.M. A North Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver was located and the matter was resolved.
2:55 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft from an East Depot Street business. The matter is being investigated.
6:19 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a found bank card at a North Ramsey Avenue location. The party was located and the card was returned.
6:32 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Ripley Dr/608th Avenue location. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:03 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft at a Park Village residence. The matter is being investigated.
Friday, July 12, 2019
1:23 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity in an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:03 A.M. An East Depot Street business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver was located and the matter was resolved.
8:47 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity in a North Miller Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:50 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 19 year old Howard Lake female with driving after suspension at a South Johnson Drive/Frontage Road location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:05 P.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue business. The matter is being investigated.
6:14 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
7:39 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Armstrong Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised of options.
11:23 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 26 year old South Haven male for 3rd degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/Hanson Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Saturday, July 13, 2019
12:57 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 26 year old Dassel female with no insurance at a South Sibley Avenue/East Hanson Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:22 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:23 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted State Patrol on a traffic stop at a North Gorman Avenue/East 1st Street location.
1:48 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Gorman Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
2:05 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Marshall Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:10 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 37 year old Litchfield male for 2nd degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a North Miller Avenue/West 11th Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:17 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an assault that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 address. The matter is being investigated.
10:30 A.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at a South Ripley Drive address. The party was advised.
10:58 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a lost Visa card at a North Sibley Avenue address.
11:43 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to an East 5th Street residence for a lift assist.
5:14 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Marshall Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.
7:28 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 35 year old Litchfield female with theft at an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:27 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 22 year old Litchfield male with interlock ignition violation at an East US Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:08 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 20 year old Mamou, LA male with underage drinking and driving at a South Sibley Avenue/East Lockerbie Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:41 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity in an East 5th Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
Sunday, July 14, 2019
12:48 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 19 year old Litchfield male with no proof of insurance at an East US Hwy 12 address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:44 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a report of a fight at a US Hwy 12 business.
1:52 A.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at a North Gorman Avenue business.
7:12 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 36 year old Litchfield female for domestic assault and disorderly conduct. The arrest occurred at a North Swift Avenue residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
2:34 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Ripley Drive address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:23 P.M. The theft of 4-wheelers was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
3:33 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Dassel male for 4th degree DWI and 3rd Degree refusal. The arrest occurred at an East 2nd Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
10:06 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Holcombe Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, both parties were advised of options.
Monday, July 15, 2019
6:46 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 5th Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:44 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft from a South Ramsey Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
2:20 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 36 year old Champlin, MN male with driving after suspension and unrestrained child at a North Holcombe Avenue/East Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:47 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 47 year old Litchfield male on 2 counts of domestic assault and disorderly conduct. The arrest occurred at a South Marshall Avenue residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
6:20 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Marshall Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
6:23 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity in a North Morningside Avenue/East 5th Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
6:35 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Crescent Lane residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:10 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity in an East South Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
9:15 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Hubbard Avenue location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
11:27 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 46 year old Annandale female with driving after suspension at a North Miller Avenue/West 11th Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:30 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 43 year old Wadena female for driving after revocation. The arrest occurred at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location. She was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.