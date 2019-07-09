Tuesday, July 2
— 9:50 a.m. Litchfield Police received a report of trespassing at an East Fourth Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
— 10:46 a.m. Litchfield Police responded to a medical at a South Marshall Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
— 2:01 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East U.S. Highway 12 address for a welfare check. Upon officers arrival, everything was found to be okay.
— 2:35 p.m. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a West Pleasure Drive address. Upon officers arrival, everything was found to be okay.
— 3:15 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Pleasant View Lane address. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
— 11:16 p.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 36-year-old Litchfield male for domestic assault by strangulation. The arrest occurred at a North Armstrong Avenue residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Wednesday, July 3
— 9:00 a.m. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Swift Avenue residence. The party was not transported.
— 10:55 a.m. Litchfield Police, Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Miller Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
— 1:04 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at an East Fifth Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
— 4:17 p.m. A two-vehicle property damage accident occurred in a public alley near East Third Street. No injuries were reported, and damage was estimated at more than $1,000.
— 6:37 p.m. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at an East Sixth Street address. Upon arrival, the matter was resolved.
— 10:51 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 55-year-old Elk River male with driving after revocation at a CSAH 34 and U.S. Highway 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
— 11:28 p.m. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Fifth Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Thursday, July 4
— 12:57 a.m. Litchfield Police charged a 16-year-old Litchfield female and a 15-year-old Litchfield female with underage consumption at a South Chandler Avenue and East St. Paul Street location. They will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
— 10:09 a.m. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East U.S. Highway 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
— 1:02 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 57-year-old Litchfield male with theft of fireworks at an East Frontage Road business. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
— 1:25 p.m. A two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of North Sibley Avenue and East Second Street. No injuries were reported, and damage was estimated at more than $1,000.
— 2:24 p.m. Litchfield Police was requested to do a welfare check on an East Fourth Street resident. Everything was found to be okay.
—2:58 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue address for a fireworks complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, she was unable to locate the vehicle and individuals.
— 6:13 p.m. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at an East Crescent Lane residence. Upon arrival, the matter was resolved.
— 6:26 p.m. An East Depot Street business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
— 9:55 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East Second Street and Gilman Avenue location for a fireworks complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
— 10:04 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a North Hubbard Avenue location for a fireworks complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
Friday, July 5
— 12:56 a.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 49-year-old St. Paul male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at an East U.S. Highway 12 address.
— 4:48 a.m. A South Fuller Avenue resident reported receiving harassing phone calls. The party was advised of options.
— 8:30 a.m. Litchfield Police charged a 23-year-old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a South Gilman Avenue and East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
— 1:05 p.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 39-year-old Litchfield female for domestic assault and disorderly conduct. The arrest occurred at a North Holcombe Avenue residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
— 3:51 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road location for debris on the roadway. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
— 5:38 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 31-year-old Litchfield female with tax evasion at a North Armstrong Avenue and East Third Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
— 7:02 p.m. Litchfield Police, Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Geinitz Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
— 9:39 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 28-year-old Litchfield female with driving after revocation at a South Litchfield Avenue and East Depot Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
— 10:02 p.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 49 year old Richfield female for third-degree DWI, .08 or more, and failure to maintain lane. The arrest occurred at a South Gorman Avenue and East Ripley Street location. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
— 11:55 p.m. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Fifth Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Saturday, July 6
— 12:08 a.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individual.
— 9:36 a.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East Fifth Street residence for an unwanted individual. The matter is being investigated.
— 10:25 a.m. A South Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
— 3:03 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of trespassing at an East Third Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
— 6:17 p.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 38-year-old Litchfield male for driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue and East Hanson Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
— 8:53 p.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 32-year-old Litchfield female for harassment restraining order violation and fleeing a peace officer. The arrest occurred at an East South Street residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
— 9:56 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Swift Avenue location for a fireworks complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individuals.
— 10:08 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East First Street location for a fireworks complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individuals.
— 10:38 p.m. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a South Ripley Drive address. The parties were advised.
— 10:49 p.m. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a South Ripley Drive address. The parties were advised.
— 11:10 p.m. A South Sibley Avenue resident reported receiving threats. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
— 11:50 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 17-year-old Hutchinson male with underage consumption at a North Sibley Avenue and East Seventh Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Sunday, July 7
— 12:56 a.m. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East U.S. Highway 12 location. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
— 1:34 a.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue address for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
— 2:41 a.m. Litchfield Police received a report of a fight at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
— 1:59 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of a lost wallet at an East U.S. Highway 12 business.
— 2:11 p.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 34-year-old Litchfield male for false imprisonment, domestic assault and disorderly conduct. The arrest occurred at an East Frontage Road business. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
— 6:31 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of found keys at a North Sibley Avenue location.
— 9:09 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of threats occurring at a Peifer Drive address. The parties were advised.
— 10:46 p.m. Litchfield Police responded to an ordinance violation at a South Ripley Drive address. The parties were advised.
Monday, July 8
— 4:21 a.m. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. Upon their arrival, everything was found to be okay.
— 10:04 a.m. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a North Armstrong Avenue and East Fourth Street location. Everything was found to be okay.
— 12:56 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 33-year-old Litchfield male with driving after suspension at a South Davis Avenue and East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
— 4:42 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Davis Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
— 4:51 p.m. A Park Village resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.
— 6:29 p.m. A North Ramsey Avenue resident reported receiving threats. The party was advised of options.
— 8:05 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
— 10:49 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a Park Village residence for a dog complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the owner was advised.
— 10:59 p.m. Litchfield Police responded to a medical at a South Armstrong Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.