Tuesday, July 23, 2019
12:29 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an ordinance violation at a North Sibley Avenue address. The party was advised.
12:48 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 25 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East 7th Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in County District Court on a later date.
9:21 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 9th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:55 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Pacific Street address for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
12:20 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 68 year old Litchfield male with expired registration and no insurance at an Aspen Drive/East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:34 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
7:28 P.M. The theft of a vanity plate was reported taken from a vehicle at an East 5th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
1:09 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue business on a report of a burglary. The matter is being investigated.
9:55 A.M. A South Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:27 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 26 year old Redwood Falls male with driving after suspension at a South Sibley Avenue location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:34 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:18 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 39 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a South Gorman Avenue residence.
5:21 P.M. A South Austin Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
6:07 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Ripley Drive address. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:26 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:30 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 7th Street residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
10:33 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
Thursday, July 25, 2019
2:41 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:17 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
2:45 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/East Lockerbie Street location. No injuries. Damage unknown.
4:13 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
5:41 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a South Litchfield Avenue/East Depot Street location. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
8:57 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
Friday, July 26, 2019
3:34 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 location for a driving complaint. The matter is being investigated.
10:58 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Sibley Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:56 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 53 year old Litchfield male with fail to stop at stop sign at a South Willmar Avenue/West Ripley Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:09 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Gorman Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:26 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Mound male for 4th degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court.
Saturday, July 27, 2019
1:57 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 22 year old Renville male with driving after revocation at a South Sibley Avenue/East Pleasure Drive location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:22 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was not transported.
2:29 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile mischief at a North South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, she was unable to locate the juveniles.
3:21 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a property damage accident that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. Upon officers’ arrival, a 44 year old Plymouth male was charged with fail to stop. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:52 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a medical. Upon their arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Sunday, July 28, 2019
5:49 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue residence on a report of a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:25 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a property damage accident that occurred at a Precision Drive/East US Hwy 12 location. Upon officers’ arrival, a 56 year old Litchfield male was arrested for 4th degree DWI. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court.
5:02 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at a South Marshall Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, a male lab was transported to the pound and the owner was later notified.
5:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Litchfield Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:22 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 49 year old Litchfield male on a McLeod County warrant. The arrest occurred at an East 3rd Street residence.
8:40 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at an East 2nd Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
Monday, July 29, 2019
11:14 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a medical. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
11:38 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 65 year old Litchfield male with no seatbelt at a South Sibley Avenue/South Ripley Drive location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:14 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 2nd Street location for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
6:39 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft at a South Donnelly Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
6:52 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at a Terrace View Drive residence. The matter is being investigated.
9:02 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 28 year old Watkins male with driving after revocation at an East US Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.