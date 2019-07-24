Tuesday, July 16, 2019
10:53 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
11:12 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a South Marshall Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
11:21 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 7th Street residence for a domestic. Upon officers’ arrival, both parties were advised.
5:16 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was not transported.
6:02 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 23 year old Litchfield male with no insurance at an Aspen Drive/East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:51 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:22 P.M. A South Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. Upon officer’s arrival, both parties were advised.
9:35 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South CSAH 34 location for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:14 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old Darwin male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. The arrest occurred at an East Depot Street address. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
10:37 P.M. A South Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised.
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
3:05 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 20 year old Litchfield male for domestic strangulation and 5th degree domestic at an East 2nd Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
10:00 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:21 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Marshall Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
5:41 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue address. The party was advised of options.
6:53 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Donnelly Avenue location. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:11 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:28 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a lift assist.
9:52 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to an East Crescent Lane address for a lift assist.
Thursday, July 18, 2019
11:33 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue address. Upon officers arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:55 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Precision Drive residence on a report of a domestic. Upon officers arrival, everything was found to be okay.
4:35 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West Crescent Lane residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
5:18 P.M. A South Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officers arrival, the party was advised.
5:51 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a parking complaint at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.
6:12 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 74 year old Grove City female with theft from an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:23 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 2nd Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
Friday, July 19, 2019
2:52 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 5th Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
6:43 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:05 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a North Armstrong Avenue address. The party was advised.
9:29 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. Damage unknown. Injuries unknown.
12:30 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
12:37 P.M. The theft of merchandise was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
1:44 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Armstrong Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, a 24 year old Redwood Falls male was arrested on a Kandiyohi County warrant and a Redwood Falls warrant.
4:09 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a South Armstrong Avenue residence. The party was advised.
5:27 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Ripley Drive address for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owners were advised.
5:56 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Armstrong Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:11 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 55 year old Litchfield male with trespassing at an East
Frontage Road business. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Saturday, July 20, 2019
12:25 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue address. Parties were advised.
1:55 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County warrant, fleeing a peace officer, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and introduce contraband into jail. The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/West 11th Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
9:52 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield male for criminal vehicular operation, 2nd degree DWI, open bottle and driving after revocation. The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
2:00 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to a fire call at a West 3rd Street location. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
2:36 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West Pleasure Drive business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
6:57 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue business for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:04 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Marshall Avenue residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
8:01 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the owner was advised.
10:41 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 38 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a North Donnelly Avenue/West 7th Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Sunday, July 21, 2019
12:44 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 2nd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
6:34 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:02 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a South Ramsey Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
5:52 P.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at a 10th Street location. The party was advised.
7:02 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible DANCO violation at a South Miller Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
7:39 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint that occurred at a South Willmar Avenue/West Ripley Street location. The matter is being investigated.
8:07 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:30 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 31 year old St. Paul female for 3rd degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Monday, July 22, 2019
9:24 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 35 year old Litchfield male with no insurance at a North Sibley Avenue/East 10th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:37 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. Upon their arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:40 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Donnelly Avenue/West Ripley Street location for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individuals.
12:18 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 44 year old Litchfield male on a Stearns County PC pick up and hold, and charged with false name to a peace officer. The arrest occurred at an East 6th Street address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:31 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a lost wallet at a South Ripley Avenue address.
12:48 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
2:51 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 6th Street address for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the animal.