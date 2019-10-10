Litchfield Police Department activity, Oct. 1 - 7
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
1:30 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at an East US Hwy 12 location.
7:30 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a West 4th Street residence for a lift assist.
11:28 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties exchanged information.
3:10 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a Terrace View Drive residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
8:40 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:00 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to juvenile mischief at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location. The party was advised.
10:11 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 25 year old Litchfield male on a McLeod County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Litchfield Avenue/East 3rd Street location.
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
8:00 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue/East Commercial Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.
8:37 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a found wallet at a North Sibley Avenue/East Depot Street location.
8:48 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Davis Avenue residence for a burning complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
1:28 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred last week at a North Gilman Avenue address. The party was advised.
2:40 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Donnelly Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
3:40 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a two vehicle property damage accident that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. Unknown injuries. Unknown damage.
4:47 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
Thursday, October 3, 2019
2:24 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a West 4th Street residence for a lift assist.
8:44 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at a MN Hwy 22/CSAH 16 location.
10:31 A.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
10:57 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 14 year old Litchfield male with possession of a nicotine delivery device and a 16 year old Litchfield male for sale of a nicotine delivery device at a North Gilman Avenue address. They will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:23 P.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Rescue were called to a South Davis Avenue address for a lift assist.
2:22 P.M. A North Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.
6:24 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a West Darwin Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
8:05 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Darwin Street residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
8:36 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Friday, October 4, 2019
7:52 A.M. A North Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving scam calls. The party was advised of options.
11:36 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for a lift assist.
12:43 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 52 year old Elk River female with driving after revocation and no insurance at a MN Hwy 24/620th Avenue. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:11 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a lift assist.
5:37 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 49 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.
8:00 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 63 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI and .08 or More. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Saturday, October 5, 2019
3:28 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a domestic at a North Saturn Street, Cosmos residence.
6:58 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a South Litchfield Avenue residence. Everything was found to be okay.
11:53 A.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the vehicle was located and the matter was resolved.
7:01 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:42 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 16 year old Minneapolis male with no MN driver’s license at a North Sibley Avenue/East 3rd Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Sunday, October 6, 2019
4:44 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
5:17 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Donnelly Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:39 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East 10th Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be secure.
9:02 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 10th Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
11:08 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of graffiti at a West Pleasure Drive residence. The party was advised of options.
12:25 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised of options.
9:18 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 58 year old Clearwater male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.