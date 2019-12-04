LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Friday, November 22, 2019
9:12 A.M. The theft of sunglasses was reported taken from a West 7th Street address. The matter is being investigated.
12:51 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Litchfield Avenue residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
1:31 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Litchfield male for 5th degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, Cass County warrant and Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a West Weisel Street address. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
3:45 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
4:45 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gorman Avenue/East 1st Street location for a stray dog. Upon officers’ arrival, a gray schnauzer was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
10:02 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a CSAH 34/US Hwy 12 location. No injuries. Damage unknown.
11:38 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business on a report of a fight. Upon officers’’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
Saturday, November 23, 2019
12:05 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a property damage accident that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. A 19 year old Willmar female was charged with careless driving. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:08 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a two vehicle property damage accident that occurred in the parking lot at an East Frontage Road business. The parties exchanged information.
12:42 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Sibley Avenue address. The party was not transported by ambulance.
1:44 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a property damage accident that occurred at a CSAH 30/393rd Street location.
1:54 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a custody dispute at a North Miller Avenue residence. The party was advised of options.
3:24 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 11th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
4:13 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 55 year old Litchfield male for driving after cancellation –inimical to public safety. The arrest occurred at a North Marshall Avenue/East Depot Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
8:15 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 39 year old Litchfield male with no MN driver’s license and no insurance at a North Marshall Avenue location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:47 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 42 year old Dassel male with driving after suspension at a US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:16 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Ramsey Avenue residence for an animal complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
11:56 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 31 year old Homeless male for 5th degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at a CSAH 34/US Hwy 12 location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Sunday, November 24, 2019
2:29 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.
8:48 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Annandale male with driving after revocation at a CSAH 34/260th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:50 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested an 18 year old Litchfield female for 5th degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
1:42 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a found debit card at an East 2nd Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was located and the card was returned.
7:08 P.M. A North Ramsey Avenue resident reported receiving harassing text messages. The party was advised of options.
10:20 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 38 year old Sauk Centre male with driving after revocation at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:14 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to a burning ordinance violation at a North Marshall Avenue residence. The matter was resolved.
Monday, November 25, 2019
2:23 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a lift assist.
2:56 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a West Pleasure Drive address. The party was advised.
5:18 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 29 year old Litchfield male with no MN driver’s license at a US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:26 A.M. The theft of wireless apple earbuds was reported taken from a North Gilman Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
11:34 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 15 year old St. Paul female with 5th degree assault at a 260th Street address. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:21 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
3:47 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 75 year old Grove City female with theft at an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:06 P.M. A South Crescent Lane resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
5:59 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a one vehicle property damage accident with animal that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/South Ripley Drive location.
10:58 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 52 year old Litchfield male with driving after cancellation and no insurance at an East 5th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:19 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 47 year old Litchfield male for domestic assault. The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East Depot Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
6:34 A.M. A South Crescent Lane resident reported receiving harassing text messages. The party was advised of options.
8:49 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation that occurred at a Cottonwood Avenue North/East 5th Street location. The matter is being investigated.
1:42 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible violation of a harassment order at an East Ripley Street residence. The party was advised of options.
1:42 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 15 year old Litchfield male and a 15 year old Kimball male with possession of drug paraphernalia at a North Gilman Avenue address. They will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:26 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Depot Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
6:39 P.M. A North Gilman Avenue resident reported a scam. The party was advised.
7:43 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 56 year old Watkins female with theft at an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
10:17 A.M. A North Miller Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
11:38 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
12:15 P.M. A North Miller Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
12:36 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of harassment at a South Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was advised.
4:01 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue location for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:54 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Armstrong Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Thursday, November 28, 2019
7:43 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:28 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Armstrong Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
2:52 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
Friday, November 29, 2019
12:48 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 location for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individuals.
11:12 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Sibley Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
12:14 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of attempted theft at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
12:25 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 24 year old Litchfield female with driving after revocation at a South Johnson Drive/East Frontage Road location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:59 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road business on a report of a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
2:46 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road business on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:54 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 10th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:39 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:09 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Saturday, November 30, 2019
11:50 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 11th Street residence. The party was not transported.
1:35 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue location for an ATV complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
11:22 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog bite that occurred at a North Swift Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
Sunday, December 1, 2019
1:35 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gilman Avenue location for a fireworks complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:52 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 44 year old Litchfield male for domestic assault. The arrest occurred at a North Morningside Avenue residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
5:54 P.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
Monday, December 2, 2019
1:05 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the driver.
9:09 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street location for a fireworks complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
9:29 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a drug violation at a North Gilman Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
10:03 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at a South Armstrong Avenue/East McQuat Street location. The matter is being investigated.
10:57 A.M. Theft by check was reported to police that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. The matter is being investigated.
2:21 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft from an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
2:35 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 42 year old Willmar male with driving after revocation at an East US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:15 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 42 year old Willmar male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduce contraband into a correctional facility, and driving after revocation. The arrest occurred at a North Litchfield Avenue/East 5th Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
6:16 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Armstrong Avenue address for a lift assist.